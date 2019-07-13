{{featured_button_text}}

Robert A. Tidd

FORT EDWARD and MOREAU — A funeral Mass will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 13, at St. Joseph's Church, 164 Broadway, Fort Edward.

Pallbearers include his grandsons, PJ Salerno, Michael Collier, Joey Collier and Sean Donahue; along with his grandsons-in-law, Andy Russell, Ronnie Ryther and Braxton Hill.

Rite of Committal will follow the funeral Mass at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Fort Edward.

