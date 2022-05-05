HARTFORD/AYNOR, SC — Graveside services for Richard "Rip" Allen, who passed away on Dec. 14, 2021, will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 7, 2022 at the Morningside Cemetery in Hartford, NY. A Memorial Service will follow at the Hartford Firehouse. Arrangements are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main St., Argyle, NY 12809.