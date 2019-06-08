{{featured_button_text}}

Richard R. Plude

WHITEHALL — Richard R. Plude 81, who passed away Jan. 13, will have a graveside service at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 8, in the Greenmount Cemetery.

Following the burial, a time for fellowship will be held at his residence, 56 Champlain Ave., Whitehall. Online condolences at www.jillsonfuneralhome.com.

