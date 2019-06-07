{{featured_button_text}}

WHITEHALL — Richard R. Plude 81, who passed away on Jan. 13, 2019, will have a graveside service at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 8, in the Greenmount Cemetery. Following the burial, a time for fellowship will be held at his residence, 56 Champlain Ave., Whitehall. Online condolences at www.jillsonfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Richard Plude
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments