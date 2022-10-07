 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Richard McKay Simonson

  • 0

FORT ANN — Richard McKay Simonson passed away peacefully at his home on Copeland Pond Road in Fort Ann, NY with his family by his side on Sept. 30, 2022, after a long struggle with lung disease.

Calling hours will take place on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804.

A memorial service will follow at 4 p.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. Rich Weihing officiating.

Condolences and floral arrangements may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

New research finds petting dogs boosts neurons in brain that regulates emotional interactions

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News