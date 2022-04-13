Richard M. Conley

HUDSON FALLS — Graveside services for Richard M. Conley, who passed away on Jan. 16, 2022, will be held at noon on Friday, April 15, 2022 at Southside Cemetery in South Glens Falls.

A Celebration of Life will follow from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Strand Theatre on Main Street in Hudson Falls.

Arrangements are the care of Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls.

