Richard M. Conley

HUDSON FALLS — Graveside services for Richard M. Conley, who passed away on Jan. 16, 2022, will be held at noon on Friday, April 15, 2022 at Southside Cemetery in South Glens Falls.

A Celebration of Life will follow from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Strand Theatre on Main Street in Hudson Falls.

Arrangements are the care of Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.

