Richard L. (Dick) Green

CORINTH – A celebration of life for Richard L. (Dick) Green, who passed away Feb. 3, 2020, will be held at 5 p.m. Monday, Feb. 17, at the Queensbury United Methodist Church, 460 Aviation Road, Queensbury, with the Rev. Casper Green, officiating.

Friends may call from 4 to 5 p.m. Monday, Feb. 17, at the church, prior to the service.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth.

