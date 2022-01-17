 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Richard Grant

Richard Grant

GLENS FALLS — Richard Grant was called home to rest on Thursday, January 6, 2022, at the Glens Falls Hospital.

Friends may call from 1:00 p.m.–2:00 p.m. on Monday, January 17, 2022, at the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main Street, South Glens Falls, NY 12803. Service will follow at 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Masks are required.

Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

To view Richard’s Book of Memories, please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.

