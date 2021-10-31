 Skip to main content
Richard Edward Thombs

QUEENSBURY — Richard Edward Thombs, 89, passed away on September 17, 2021. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at St. Mary’s Cemetery, South Glens Falls, NY. Arrangements under the direction of Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, Queensbury, NY.

