Richard "Dick" Smith, Sr.
A Graveside Service for Richard Smith, Sr., who passed away June 4, 2021 will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday July 9, 2021 at the Brant Lake (Elbow) Cemetery, behind the Horicon Museum on State Route 8, Brant Lake.
A gathering will take place immediately following at the Horicon Town Hall. Arrangements are under the direction of Barton-McDermott Funeral Home.
