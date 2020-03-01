Richard “Dick” Chamberlain
FORT EDWARD — Friends of Richard “Dick” Chamberlain may call from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, March 1, at the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday, March 2, at St. Joseph Church, 164 Broadway, Fort Edward, with the Rev. Robert Powhida, officiating.

Rite of Committal will be conducted in the spring at St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Fort Edward.

