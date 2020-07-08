QUEENSBURY — Richard Clifford Smith, 81, passed away on Friday July 3, 2020 at Glens Falls Hospital surrounded by his loving family. There will be a graveside funeral at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at Southside Cemetery in South Glens Falls. To view Dick's book of memories and post online condolences please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.