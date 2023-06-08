Richard A. Carpenter
A Funeral Mass for Richard A. Carpenter, who passed away on Friday, February 24, 2023, will be conducted at 10 a.m. on June 10, 2023, at St. Mary’s Church, 62 Warren St. in Glens Falls.
Rite of Committal with military honors will follow Mass at St. Mary’s Cemetery in South Glens Falls.
Following the burial, friends and family are invited to a Celebration of Life at Eagles Club A.E.R.I.E. #2486 Main St., South Glens Falls.
Arrangements are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls, NY 12803.
