Rhonda Grace Chartrand

GLENS FALLS — Rhonda Grace Chartrand, 50, of Glens Falls died unexpectedly, Sunday, May 29, 2022.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 10, 2022 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 62 Warren Street, Glens Falls.

Burial will follow in Union Cemetery and a Celebration of Life will immediately follow at the Queensbury Hotel.

A complete obituary will appear in Wednesday’s edition of the Post Star.

Arrangements are under the care of the Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury.

