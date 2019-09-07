{{featured_button_text}}

The Rev. L. Duaine Allen

WELLSBORO, Pa. — Friends may call upon the family of The Rev. L. Duaine Allen from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at Sodom Community Church in Johnsburg.

The funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. and interment will be at the Mill Creek Cemetery on Garnet Lake Road in Johnsburg, with the Rev. Ronald N. Allen officiating.

