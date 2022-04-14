 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rev. Raoul J. Waters

REV. RAOUL J. WATERS

CAMBRIDGE — A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 1, 2022 at the Newman United Methodist Church in Shushan for Rev. Raoul J. Waters who passed away May 2, 2020.

Arrangements are with Ackley, Ross & Gariepy Funeral Home in Cambridge.

