FORT ANN — A celebration of life for Reta Ann (Elms) Winchell, who passed away Aug. 9, 2019, will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at the Mason Funeral Home, 18 George St., Fort Ann.
Most Popular
Find an Obituary
Print Ads
Furniture
Creative
Construction
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.