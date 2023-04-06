Rene J. Beaudet

A graveside ceremony with military honors for Rene J. Beaudet who passed away on Feb. 2, 2023, will be held on Friday, April 7, 2023 at 11 a.m. at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville, NY 12871. Condolences may be sent to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804.