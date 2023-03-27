BOLTON LANDING—Rena Lynn (Clear) Morehouse, passed away peacefully in her sleep on the morning of March 21, 2023, surrounded by family.

Calling hours are to be held at the Baker Funeral Home in Queensbury on Tuesday, March 28, from 4:00-6:00 p.m.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, June 24, 2023 at the Bolton Conservation Club.

Condolences and floral arrangements may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.