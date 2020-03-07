Regina Sipowicz Curley

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

HUDSON FALLS — Friends of Regina Sipowicz Curley may call from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, March 6, at the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 9 a.m. on Saturday, March 7, at the Church of St. Mary and St. Paul on the Park, Hudson Falls.

A Rite of Committal will take place in the spring at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Fort Edward.

To plant a tree in memory of Regina Curley as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.