HUDSON FALLS — Friends of Regina Sipowicz Curley may call from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, March 6, at the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 9 a.m. on Saturday, March 7, at the Church of St. Mary and St. Paul on the Park, Hudson Falls.

A Rite of Committal will take place in the spring at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Fort Edward.

