Raymond Lockhart

A graveside service for Raymond Lockhart who passed away on Jan. 14, 2023, will be held at St. Alphonsus Cemetery, 52 Luzerne Road, Queensbury, NY 12804 on June 17, 2023 at 11 a.m. Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.