Raymond K. Davignon

Raymond Kenneth Davignon

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Raymond Kenneth Davignon, 87, formerly of 8 New St., South Glens Falls, NY passed away at the home of his daughter Evelyn with his loving family by his side on July 8, 2022.

At Raymond’s request there will be no calling hours. All are welcome to Pine View Cemetery, July 18, 2022, at 11 a.m. for a graveside service.

Condolences and floral arrangements may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.