 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Raymond K. Davignon

  • 0

Raymond Kenneth Davignon

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Raymond Kenneth Davignon, 87, formerly of 8 New St., South Glens Falls, NY passed away at the home of his daughter Evelyn with his loving family by his side on July 8, 2022.

At Raymond’s request there will be no calling hours. All are welcome to Pine View Cemetery, July 18, 2022, at 11 a.m. for a graveside service.

Condolences and floral arrangements may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Sweet like sugar: Survey finds many don't know where sugar is lurking in their food

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News