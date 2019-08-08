FORT EDWARD — Friends of Raymond Joseph DeLisle may call from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 8, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward.
Burial with full military honors will be conducted following the calling hours at 2 p.m. at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville.
To leave online condolences, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.
