FORT EDWARD — Friends of Raymond Joseph DeLisle may call from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 8, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward.

Burial with full military honors will be conducted following the calling hours at 2 p.m. at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville.

To leave online condolences, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.

