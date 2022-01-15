 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Raymond J. Steidle, Sr.

Raymond J. Steidle, Sr.

COBLESKILL/ARGYLE — Raymond J. Steidle Sr., 80, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, at Glens Falls Hospital.

Calling hours for both Raymond and Deborah will be from noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, at the Argyle Presbyterian Church, 48 Main Street, Argyle, NY 12809. Masks are required.

A Memorial service will be conducted following the calling hours at 2 p.m. at the church. To watch the livestream of the service please visit our website.

Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main St., Argyle, NY 12809. To leave online condolences, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.

