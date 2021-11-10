Raymond J. Albert

FORT EDWARD — Raymond J. Albert , 80, passed away on Saturday, November 6, 2021.

A Graveside Service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, November 10, 2021, at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville, NY, with full military honors.

Memorial donations can be made in Ray’s name to the American Cancer Society, 1 Penny Lane, Latham, NY 12110.

Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828. To view Ray’s Book of Memories and post online condolences, please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.