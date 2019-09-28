{{featured_button_text}}

ARGYLE — Friends of Raymond F. Graham may call from noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28, at the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main St., Argyle, NY 12809. A Memorial service will be conducted at 3 p.m. following the calling hours.

Burial will take place at the Prospect Hill Cemetery in Argyle, directly following the services at the funeral home. A reception will follow the graveside services at the Argyle Fire Department.

