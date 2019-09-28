ARGYLE — Friends of Raymond F. Graham may call from noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28, at the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main St., Argyle, NY 12809. A Memorial service will be conducted at 3 p.m. following the calling hours.
You have free articles remaining.
Burial will take place at the Prospect Hill Cemetery in Argyle, directly following the services at the funeral home. A reception will follow the graveside services at the Argyle Fire Department.
To plant a tree in memory of Raymond Graham as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.