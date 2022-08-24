 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Raymond E. Baehm

HADLEY — Raymond E. Baehm, 88, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 18, 2022.

Visitation with military honors will take place Thursday, August 25, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804.

A memorial service will start at 5:00 p.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. Scotty Matthews officiating.

