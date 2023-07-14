Raymond Canavan, Sr.
Services for Raymond F. Canavan, Sr., who passed away on March 12, 2023, will be held on Monday, July 17, 2023. Visitation will take place from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary's Church, 62 Warren St., Glens Falls, NY 12801.
A mass of Christian burial will immediately follow at 11:00 a.m. with the Rev. Scott Vanderveer officiating. For those who are unable to attend, the service will be live-streamed on the church's website, http://www.stmarysglensfalls.org. If you do not see the video, please click on the Facebook link in the top right hand side of the page.
A graveside ceremony with military honors will be held the following day, Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Rd., Schuylerville, NY 12871.
