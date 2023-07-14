Services for Raymond F. Canavan, Sr., who passed away on March 12, 2023, will be held on Monday, July 17, 2023. Visitation will take place from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary's Church, 62 Warren St., Glens Falls, NY 12801.

A mass of Christian burial will immediately follow at 11:00 a.m. with the Rev. Scott Vanderveer officiating. For those who are unable to attend, the service will be live-streamed on the church's website, http://www.stmarysglensfalls.org. If you do not see the video, please click on the Facebook link in the top right hand side of the page.