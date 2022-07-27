Ramona Jackson

HUDSON FALLS — Ramona Jackson, 82, of Feeder Street, passed away Thursday, July 21, 2022, at Warren Center in Queensbury after a short illness.

Visitation will be held Thursday, July 28, 2022 from 11 a.m. to noon at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804.

A memorial service will follow at noon at the funeral home.

Condolences may be mailed to Baker Funeral Home, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.