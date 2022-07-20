 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Ramon "Ray" Orton

  • 0

Ramon "Ray" Orton

BLACKSBURG, Va. – A committal service with full military honors for Ramon "Ray" Orton, who passed away April 23, 2022 will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, July 23, 2022 at Corinth Rural Cemetery, Route 9N, Corinth, with the Rev. Dean Brown, officiating.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

How to build back the trust in your relationship

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News