 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ralph Porter
0 entries

Ralph Porter

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Ralph Porter

WHITEHALL — Ralph Porter, who passed away on January 5, 2021, will have a graveside service with full military honors provided by the Whitehall American Legion, Post 83, at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 7, 2021 in the Greenmount Cemetery.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The benefits of playing tug-of-war with your dog

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News