SARATOGA SPRINGS — A graveside service with military honors for Ralph Harry Nicolson, 96, who passed away on Oct. 6, 2019, will take place at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville.

To plant a tree in memory of Ralph Nicolson as a living tribute

