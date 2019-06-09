{{featured_button_text}}

GLENS FALLS — The family of Ralph “Sam” A. Been will receive relatives and friends from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Monday, June 10, at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury.

Funeral services will take place at 11:30 a.m. at the funeral home, with the Rev. Janet Dunn officiating.

An interment will follow at 1:30 p.m. at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville.

Guests are invited to attend a reception immediately afterwards at the West Glens Falls Firehouse, 33 Luzerne Road, Queensbury.

