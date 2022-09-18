PRISCILLA DORVEE
A service to celebrate the life Priscilla Dorvee, formerly of South Glens Falls, will be held on Sunday, Sept. 25 at 1 p.m. at the South Glens Falls United Methodist Church, 15 Maplewood Pkwy., South Glens Falls. Reverend Penny Brink will officiate. All are invited.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.