Priscilla Dorvee

A service to celebrate the life Priscilla Dorvee, formerly of South Glens Falls, will be held on Sunday, Sept. 25 at 1 p.m. at the South Glens Falls United Methodist Church, 15 Maplewood Pkwy., South Glens Falls. Reverend Penny Brink will officiate. All are invited.

