GLENS FALLS — Friends of Phillip J. “Phil” Brilling Jr. may call from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 29, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls. A funeral service will be conducted following the calling hours at 1 p.m. at the funeral home, with Rev. Nancy Goff officiating. Burial will follow the funeral service at Pine View Cemetery, 21 Quaker Road, Queensbury.
To plant a tree in memory of Phillip Brilling, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
