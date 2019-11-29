{{featured_button_text}}

GLENS FALLS — Friends of Phillip J. “Phil” Brilling Jr. may call from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 29, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls. A funeral service will be conducted following the calling hours at 1 p.m. at the funeral home, with Rev. Nancy Goff officiating. Burial will follow the funeral service at Pine View Cemetery, 21 Quaker Road, Queensbury.

