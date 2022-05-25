MANNING, SC — Graveside services for Phillip Hoffer, who passed away on January 10, 2022 will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, May 27, 2022 at the North Argyle Cemetery with Rev. Deb Peacock officiating. Arrangements are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main Street, Argyle, NY 12809.