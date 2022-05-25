 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Phillip Hoffer

  • 0

Phillip Hoffer

MANNING, SC — Graveside services for Phillip Hoffer, who passed away on January 10, 2022 will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, May 27, 2022 at the North Argyle Cemetery with Rev. Deb Peacock officiating. Arrangements are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main Street, Argyle, NY 12809.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Scientists create gene-edited tomatoes to provide plant-based source of Vitamin D

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News