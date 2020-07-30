Philip Robert Giroux 'Bob'
Philip Robert Giroux 'Bob'

GANSEVOORT — Philip Robert Giroux “Bob”, passed away on Monday, July 27, 2020.

At Philip’s request there will be no calling hours. A graveside service will be conducted at noon on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Southside Cemetery in South Glens Falls.

To plant a tree in memory of Philip Giroux as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

