Peter Leo Frazier

GANSEVOORT — A funeral Mass will be conducted at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at St. Michael's Church, 80 Saratoga Ave., South Glens Falls.

A Rite of Committal with full military honors will be conducted at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 19, at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville.

