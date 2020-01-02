Peter L. Sgorrano Jr.
0 entries

Peter L. Sgorrano Jr.

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Peter L. Sgorrano Jr.

FORT EDWARD — A graveside service for Peter L. Sgorrano Jr., will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020 at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Fort Edward.

All are invited to a reception to celebrate Peter’s life following the service from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Hudson Falls American Legion Post No. 574, 72 Pearl St., Hudson Falls.

Arrangements are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828.

To leave online condolences please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Peter Sgorrano, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News