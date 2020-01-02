Peter L. Sgorrano Jr.

FORT EDWARD — A graveside service for Peter L. Sgorrano Jr., will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020 at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Fort Edward.

All are invited to a reception to celebrate Peter’s life following the service from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Hudson Falls American Legion Post No. 574, 72 Pearl St., Hudson Falls.

Arrangements are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828.

To leave online condolences please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.

