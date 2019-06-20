PETER DOHERTY FITZGERALD
GLENS FALLS — Peter Doherty FitzGerald, 81, passed away on June 16, 2019.
Interment will be at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, June 21, at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville.
Calling hours will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday June 21, at Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury.
A Memorial service will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 22, at Our Lady of the Annunciation Roman Catholic Church, 448 Aviation Road, Queensbury.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the North Eastern New York Chapter of The Alzheimer's Association www.alz.orgortheasternny.
