QUEENSBURY — Calling hours for Paula A. (O'Connell) Cipperly will take place from 3 to 5 p.m. Friday, June 7, at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury.
A funeral service will follow at 5 p.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. John Chesney officiating.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 11, at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery in Schuylerville.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.