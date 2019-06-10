{{featured_button_text}}

QUEENSBURY — Calling hours for Paula A. (O'Connell) Cipperly will take place from 3 to 5 p.m. Friday, June 7, at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury.

A funeral service will follow at 5 p.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. John Chesney officiating.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 11, at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery in Schuylerville.

