WHITEHALL — Paul R. Gosselin, 54, who passed away on December 23, 2021 will be having a graveside service with full military honors in the Neddo Street Cemetery at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 2, 2022. Deacon Robert Wubbenhorst of the Our Lady of Hope Church will officiate. The Whitehall American Legion Post 83 will conduct the military honors.