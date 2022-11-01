 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Paul R. Gosselin

  • 0

WHITEHALL — Paul R. Gosselin, 54, who passed away on December 23, 2021 will be having a graveside service with full military honors in the Neddo Street Cemetery at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 2, 2022. Deacon Robert Wubbenhorst of the Our Lady of Hope Church will officiate. The Whitehall American Legion Post 83 will conduct the military honors.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

This is why we find our own dogs the cutest

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News