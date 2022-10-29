 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Paul O. Boule

Paul O. Boule

WHITEHALL — Paul O. Boule, who passed away on Oct. 23, 2022 will have a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m., at the Our Lady of Seven Dolars Church in Fair Haven, VT on Oct. 29, 2022. Burial will follow in the Greenmount Cemetery in Whitehall, NY. A gathering of family and friends will take place at the Whitehall Elks Lodge following the burial.

