Paul O. Boule

WHITEHALL — Paul O. Boule who passed away on Oct. 23, 2022 will have a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m., at the Our Lady of Seven Dolars Church in Fair Haven, VT on Oct/ 29, 2022. Burial will follow in the Greenmount Cemetery in Whitehall, NY. A gathering of family and friends will take place at the Whitehall American Legion Post 83 following the burial.

