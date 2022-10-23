Paul F. Shonewolf

LAKE GEORGE — Paul F. Schonewolf, 85, of Assembly Point, passed away on Oct. 18, 2022. Calling hours will be held from 9-11 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022 at Our Lady of the Annunciation Church, Aviation Road, Queensbury, NY with a Mass of Christian Burial to immediately follow at 11 a.m. at the church.