Patricia J. Venner

SCHROON LAKE — A graveside service for Patricia J. Venner, who passed away February 16, 2022, will be conducted Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at the Severance Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Edward L. Kelly Funeral Home.

