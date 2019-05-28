{{featured_button_text}}

Patricia Newman Buckley Foster

COLORADO — Visitation for Patricia Newman Buckley Foster will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 29, at the Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury. A memorial service will take place at 10 a.m. Thursday, May 30, at the Baker Funeral Home, with Father Busch officiating. Internment will follow at Pine View Cemetery. Family and friends are invited to an open house Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m. at West Mountain Restaurant.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Patricia Foster
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments