Patricia Newman Buckley Foster
COLORADO — Visitation for Patricia Newman Buckley Foster will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 29, at the Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury. A memorial service will take place at 10 a.m. Thursday, May 30, at the Baker Funeral Home, with Father Busch officiating. Internment will follow at Pine View Cemetery. Family and friends are invited to an open house Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m. at West Mountain Restaurant.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.