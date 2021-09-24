ARGYLE — Patricia C. Wilson, 65, passed away on Saturday, September 18, 2021, at her home, surrounded by her loving family.

A Funeral Service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 24, 2021, at the funeral home.

Burial will follow the service at the North Granville Cemetery.

Memorial donations in Patricia's name can be made to Friends of Recovery - Warren & Washington, 10 LaCrosse Street, Hudson Falls, NY 12839.To leave online condolences, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.