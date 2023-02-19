Patricia Ann Brummer

QUEENSBURY — Patricia Ann Brummer, 69, passed away surrounded by her family on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023.

Family and friends are invited to and may call on Monday, Feb. 20, 2023 from 4-7 p.m. at Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. at the Church of Our Lady of the Annunciation, 448 Aviation Road, Queensbury. Burial will follow at Pine View Cemetery, 21 Quaker Road, Queensbury.