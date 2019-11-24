{{featured_button_text}}

HARTFORD — Friends of Patricia A. (Osborne) Hilder may call from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 24, at the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main St., Argyle.

Funeral services will be conducted at 4 p.m. following the calling hours at the funeral home.

Burial will be in the spring at Mettowee Cemetery, Granville.

To plant a tree in memory of Patricia Hilder as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments