HARTFORD — Friends of Patricia A. (Osborne) Hilder may call from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 24, at the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main St., Argyle.
Funeral services will be conducted at 4 p.m. following the calling hours at the funeral home.
Burial will be in the spring at Mettowee Cemetery, Granville.
To plant a tree in memory of Patricia Hilder as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
